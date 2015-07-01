EU 'frustrated' as Russia gas talks break down

EU mediators have complained of bad will on both sides after Russia-Ukraine gas talks broke down, posing questions on energy security.
Maros Sefcovic, the EU energy commissioner, said in Brussels on Wednesday (1 July): “I think you see my frustration. I’m not trying to hide it”.
“We need a much stronger demonstration of political will from both sides”.
He spoke after mediating talks between the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers in Vienna the day before, which broke of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
