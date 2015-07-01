EU 'frustrated' as Russia gas talks break down

EU mediators have complained of bad will on both sides after Russia-Ukraine gas talks broke down, posing questions on energy security.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU energy commissioner, said in Brussels on Wednesday (1 July): “I think you see my frustration. I’m not trying to hide it”.

“We need a much stronger demonstration of political will from both sides”.

He spoke after mediating talks between the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers in Vienna the day before, which broke of...