Ad
euobserver
Here we go again: Current deadlock represents fifth gas crisis in 10 years (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU 'frustrated' as Russia gas talks break down

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU mediators have complained of bad will on both sides after Russia-Ukraine gas talks broke down, posing questions on energy security.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU energy commissioner, said in Brussels on Wednesday (1 July): “I think you see my frustration. I’m not trying to hide it”.

“We need a much stronger demonstration of political will from both sides”.

He spoke after mediating talks between the Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers in Vienna the day before, which broke of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkish Stream more credible than critics say
Pipeline 'disinformation' prompts EU division
'No one to stay cold', as Russia and Ukraine clinch winter gas deal
Here we go again: Current deadlock represents fifth gas crisis in 10 years (Photo: gazprom.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections