As of June 2017, roaming surcharges while in another EU country will be a thing of the past (Photo: David van der Mark)

Late-night deal: Roaming to end June 2017

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

After a 12-hour marathon that ended in the early hours of Tuesday (30 June), negotiators in Brussels agreed on an end to roaming surcharges by June 2017 and adopted EU rules to prevent data discrimination by internet providers.

The compromise deal, between the European Parliament and EU governments, mediated by the European Commission, ends months of deadlock but also delays the fulfilment of promises by parliament and commission.

MEPs and the commission had promised to end roamin...

