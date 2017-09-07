MEPs call for Fukushima food data to be made public

The European Parliament's food safety committee adopted a text on Thursday (7 September), warning against the danger to public health of a proposed change in inspections of imported food from Japan, amid accusations of using "Trump-style alternative facts".
"Rather than protecting citizens, you are creating scares," said British Conservative MEP Julie Girling ahead of the vote.
"Consumers are perfectly protected," she said.
The European Commission, more diplomatically, also...
