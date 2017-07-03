UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks

The UK is pulling out of a fishing convention that allows countries to fish near its coast, in order to fulfil one of its Brexit pledges.

Britain announced on Sunday (2 July) that it would withdraw from the 50-year-old London Fisheries Convention, which allows fishermen from some European countries to fish between six and 12 nautical miles (11 and 12 km) from its coastline.

The convention also allows UK fishermen to fish close to the coast of Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland an...