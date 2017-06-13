Ad
Paris's La Defense business district. Companies operating in the EU will be required to report about their activities all over the world, country by country. (Photo: Florent Le Gall)

MEPs dispute details of corporate transparency bill

by Jean Comte, Brussels,

MEPs from the economic affairs and legal affairs committees adopted a draft directive on Monday (12 June). It will force all multinational companies in the EU to disclose information related to their activities in each country where they operate.

The so-called country-by-country reporting will require companies operating in the EU, with a turnover above €750 million, to publish a number of details regarding their activities – such as profits before tax, turnover and the amount of paid t...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

