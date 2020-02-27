EU development policy needs a fresh start

European development aid and EU-Africa relations need a fresh start. The Union's approach to Africa, our neighbouring continent, has been lukewarm and hesitant, shaped by a development policy built on an obsolete donor-recipient mentality. A shift of thought is now needed.
Over the next years, the EU will dedicate over €30bn to sub-Saharan Africa. To make the most of this commitment, European policies must recognise and build on the trends that are rapidly re-shaping the continent....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tomas Tobé is a Swedish MEP with the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group and chair of the European Parliament development committee.
Tomas Tobé is a Swedish MEP with the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group and chair of the European Parliament development committee.