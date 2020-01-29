EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) will keep Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party suspended, EPP president Donald Tusk announced to a meeting of MEPs on Wednesday (29 January).

The EPP's political assembly will meet next Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, where the issue of kicking Fidesz out of the party was expected to be discussed.

Tusk told EPP MEPs however that he will not propose a vote, or even a discussion on Fidesz, several sources confirmed to ...