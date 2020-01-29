Ad
Former EPP president Joseph Daul and current EPP president Donald Tusk at last year's party congress in Zagreb (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) will keep Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party suspended, EPP president Donald Tusk announced to a meeting of MEPs on Wednesday (29 January).

The EPP's political assembly will meet next Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, where the issue of kicking Fidesz out of the party was expected to be discussed.

Tusk told EPP MEPs however that he will not propose a vote, or even a discussion on Fidesz, several sources confirmed to ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

