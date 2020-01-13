Ad
Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic welcomed Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Zagreb at the beginning of the country's EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Green money and Iran tensions in focus This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Zagreb,

The EU Commission will roll out its proposals on Tuesday (14 January) for funding to help European countries adjust their economies to zero-carbon emissions.

The plan is expected to mobilise at least €1 trillion over the next decade as the bloc wants to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050.

The so-called 'Sustainable Investment Plan' is the financial centre of the European Green Deal, the flagship policy of EU commission presi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

