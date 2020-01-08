EU rejects Turkish troops in Libya

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell - along with a handful of leading EU states - have rejected Turkish military presence and deployment in Libya.

Following a meeting with foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, Borrell on Tuesday (7 January) called for an immediate ceasefire in and around Tripoli.

He told reporters in Brussels that outside interference in Libya was only making the crisis worse.

"It is obvious that this makes a referenc...