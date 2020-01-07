Ad
Pedro Sanchez (r) and Pablo Iglesias. The new coalition government has committed to implement reformist policies, including tax rises for higher earners, an increase in the minimum wage and labour reforms (Photo: Podemos)

Spain poised for first coalition government since Franco

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain has been stymied by political uncertainty for more than a year. But now the country is on track to finally have a government.

Spanish caretaker prime minister and leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sánchez, is expected to win the second vote on his investiture on Tuesday (7 January), after he failed to get an absolute majority in the first-round on Sunday in an extremely tight result.

However, this time the socialist candidate simply needs to get more 'yes' than 'n...

