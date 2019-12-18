Denmark falls behind in gender-equality ranking

Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world, followed by Norway, Finland and Sweden according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2020 published on Tuesday (17 December) by the World Economic Forum.
It is the 11th time in a row that Iceland tops the list, having closed almost 88 percent of its overall gender gap.
But one Nordic country ranks much lower than the other Nordic countries that it normally is at par with...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
