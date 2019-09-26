As much union as necessary, as little union as possible

Summer is over, and the new institutional cycle opened by the May 2019 elections is about to begin in earnest.
This seems the right moment to pause and reflect a bit about the broad picture, before we immerse ourselves into the technical details of the new term's many and important dossiers.
The ambition of the European Union for the next years and decades should be to gradual...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Mikuláš Dzurinda is a former prime minister of Slovakia, and the current president of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels.\nFederico Ottavio Reho is strategic coordinator and research officer at the centre.
Mikuláš Dzurinda is a former prime minister of Slovakia, and the current president of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies in Brussels.\nFederico Ottavio Reho is strategic coordinator and research officer at the centre.