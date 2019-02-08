Brexit talks and Italy dominate This WEEK

After British prime minister Theresa May's visit to Brussels hoping to get EU help to salvage the Brexit deal, talks again start between the UK and EU negotiators.
Thy reopen despite having formally concluded the draft withdrawal agreement last November.
The EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet the UK's new Brexit secretary Steve Barclay on Monday (11 February) evening in Brussels.
Barnier in a tweet confirmed the EU will no...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
