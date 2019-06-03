Trump advocates no-deal Brexit on eve of UK visit

Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage in charge, a no-deal Brexit, chlorinated chicken in British shops, and privatised healthcare - that is what the UK should head towards, according to US president Donald Trump and his ambassador.

Trump spoke out in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper ahead of his three-day visit to the UK starting on Monday (3 June).

"[Johnson] would do a very good job - he would be excellent. He has been very positive about me and our country," Trump said i...