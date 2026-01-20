Farmers cry betrayal, but MEPs to move ahead with Mercosur trade pact

The EU-Mercosur trade deal is set to pass its first hurdle on Wednesday despite another major protest by farmers outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Several thousand farmers and 700 tractors gathered in Strasbourg on Tuesday (20 January) to protest against the ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.