Composed of extractive, technological, financial, security, and real-estate elites, the American necropolitical oligarchy is poised to govern through the administration of death, abandonment, and expendability.

Column

The rise of necropolitical oligarchy — a global challenge

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

Russian political strategist Vladislav Surkov once admitted that the democratic institutions Russia imported from the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union were largely ceremonial.

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is director of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna, visiting professor at the Central European University, and author of three books: New Radical Rightwing Parties in European Democracies (2011), Russia and the Western Far-Right: Tango Noir (2017), and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

