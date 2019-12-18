Ad
A number of fraudulent employers who managed to nestle in the chain of subcontractors in charge of the construction of the Europa building hired workers without contracts for 18 months (Photo: Consilium)

The dark side of 'egg' building: workers without papers

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The Europa Building, the symbol of the European Council, where prime ministers and heads of EU states hold their summits, was partly built by undocumented migrants and workers without proper contracts, according to an investigation by Kasper Goethals and Roeland Termote, journalists at the Belgian newspaper De Standaard.

The investigation published on Saturday (14 December) reveals that the wages of some of those who built ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

