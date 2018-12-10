EU aviation agreement with Morocco in legal hot water

European airlines flying into and out - and over - the Western Sahara may be doing so without any legal basis, putting their passengers at grave risk should anything go wrong.
"When airlines pass over the Western Sahara as they do today, they do so without any judicial security and are in a zone of zero rights," Gilles Devers, a lawyer who successfully challenged an EU aviation agreement with Morocco at the General Court of the European Union, told EUobserver.
The issue is the lat...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
