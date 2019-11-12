Ad
The Socialist Party (PSOE) of caretaker prime minister Pedro Sánchez won the highest number of seats, but once again fell short of an absolute majority (Photo: PSOE)

Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Vox, the first far-right party in Spain since the death of dictator Francisco Franco, gained strong support in Sunday's elections (10 November), jumping from 24 to 52 seats in the 350-seat house, becoming the third-largest party in the country.

"We have changed the political landscape of Spain in eleven months. We have begun a political and cultural revolution," Vox leader Santiago Abascal said.

With the most fragmented result in the history of Spanish politics, the numbers point ...

