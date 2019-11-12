Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Vox, the first far-right party in Spain since the death of dictator Francisco Franco, gained strong support in Sunday's elections (10 November), jumping from 24 to 52 seats in the 350-seat house, becoming the third-largest party in the country.
"We have changed the political landscape of Spain in eleven months. We have begun a political and cultural revolution," Vox leader Santiago Abascal said.
With the most fragmented result in the history of Spanish politics, the numbers point ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
