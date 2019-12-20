Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has now urged his own parliament's legal services, plus the relevant Spanish authorities, to study the bombshell ruling this week from the EU's top court that a jailed Catalan leader has "immunity" as an MEP.
And, speaking to MEPs at Thursday's (19 December) plenary session in Strasbourg, he warned the verdict could affect the overall composition of the chamber.
The parliament's legal services are currently analysing whether...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.