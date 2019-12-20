Ad
euobserver
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and minister Toni Comín have now entered the European parliament's building, after EP president David Sassoli (left) lifted the ban on the pair (Photo: European Parliament)

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has now urged his own parliament's legal services, plus the relevant Spanish authorities, to study the bombshell ruling this week from the EU's top court that a jailed Catalan leader has "immunity" as an MEP.

And, speaking to MEPs at Thursday's (19 December) plenary session in Strasbourg, he warned the verdict could affect the overall composition of the chamber.

The parliament's legal services are currently analysing whether...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalan MEP is 'elected', court advisor says
Behind bars: a visit to an imprisoned Catalan politician
Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and minister Toni Comín have now entered the European parliament's building, after EP president David Sassoli (left) lifted the ban on the pair (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections