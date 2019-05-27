After victory, Farage wants seat at Brexit talks

The Brexit Party wants to be part of talks on how the UK will leave the EU, its leader Nigel Farage said late on Sunday (26 May), after provisional results showed a huge win for the six-week-old party.

The UK citizens that went to the polls on Thursday gave 31.7 percent of their votes to the Brexit Party, sending - in the words of Farage - a "massive message" to the UK government.

"We in the Brexit party have got men and women of considerable business experience," said Farage.

...