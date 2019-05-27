Ad
Nigel Farage has been an MEP since June 1999. He will be returning at least one more time, after the huge win of his Brexit Party (Photo: European Parliament)

After victory, Farage wants seat at Brexit talks

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Brexit Party wants to be part of talks on how the UK will leave the EU, its leader Nigel Farage said late on Sunday (26 May), after provisional results showed a huge win for the six-week-old party.

The UK citizens that went to the polls on Thursday gave 31.7 percent of their votes to the Brexit Party, sending - in the words of Farage - a "massive message" to the UK government.

"We in the Brexit party have got men and women of considerable business experience," said Farage.

