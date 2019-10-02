Ad
Janusz Wojciechowski failed to get the two-thirds majority of MEPs he needed to get through, Polish news agency PAP reported, citing European Parliament sources (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's nominee for agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, is set to face a second hearing after MEPs from the European Parliament's (EP) top political groups blasted his "vague" performance on Tuesday (1 October).

Wojciechowski's answers "unfortunately lacked clarity," Norbert Lins, a German MEP from the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group, who chairs the parliament's agriculture committee, said following the Pole's two-and-a-half-hour cross-examination in Bruss...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

