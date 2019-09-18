Ad
Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF). (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

by Jan Techau, Berlin,

Audiences should always be cautious when think tankers claim that it's crunch time.

Crunch time has often been announced, following the time-tested rule that a think tanker can never really lose money by selling doom and gloom or by over-dramatising the one little idea that happens to be floating around in his head.

The need to sell ideas in a noisy market has created a cry-wolf problem: totally mega-decisive make-or-break turns of events are announced at least twice a week, so ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

