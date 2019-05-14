Armenia's 'Velvet Revolution': A contribution to the Eastern Partnership

The 10th anniversary of the EU's Eastern Partnership programme offers an opportunity to assess both the success to date and the prospects ahead for greater bilateral and multilateral cooperation in Europe.
As an ambitious effort of EU engagement with its neighbouring states to the east, the first decade of the Eastern Partnership has been receiving different views and perceptions among both its partners and the EU member states themselves.
Nevertheless, the Eastern Partnership h...
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is the Armenian foreign minister.
