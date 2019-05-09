Let's abolish EU commissioner for development

Development policy has been conspicuously absent in debates on the European Parliament elections.
This may be surprising given the enormous budgets (more than €10bn annually), extensive manpower (more than 3,000 officials in DG Devco), high ambitions (including the Sustainable Development Goals), historical role (since the EU's creation in 1957) an...
Jan Orbie is associate professor and Sarah Delputte is assistant professor at the Centre for EU Studies, Ghent University.
