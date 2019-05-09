Ad
euobserver
Neven Mimica (centre) - the current EU commissioner for development. 'Over the past decades the development commissioner has evolved from a powerhouse in Brussels towards an emperor without clothes' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Let's abolish EU commissioner for development

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Jan Orbie and Sarah Delputte, Ghent,

Development policy has been conspicuously absent in debates on the European Parliament elections.

This may be surprising given the enormous budgets (more than €10bn annually), extensive manpower (more than 3,000 officials in DG Devco), high ambitions (including the Sustainable Development Goals), historical role (since the EU's creation in 1957) an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jan Orbie is associate professor and Sarah Delputte is assistant professor at the Centre for EU Studies, Ghent University.

Related articles

Closer EU-Caribbean ties mean greater prosperity for all
Let's put peace at the heart of the development debate
Development serving the purpose of migration control
Neven Mimica (centre) - the current EU commissioner for development. 'Over the past decades the development commissioner has evolved from a powerhouse in Brussels towards an emperor without clothes' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jan Orbie is associate professor and Sarah Delputte is assistant professor at the Centre for EU Studies, Ghent University.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections