Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's (12 March) big vote on Brexit in the UK parliament, as British MPs tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.
The opposition Labour party indicated it would vote against the accord.
"This evening's agreement with the European Commission does not contain anything approaching the changes [British prime minister] Theresa May promised parliament and whipped her MPs to vote for," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on M...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
