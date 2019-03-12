Ad
British prime minister Theresa May and EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed the changes face-to-face in Strasbourg late on Monday night (Photo: European Commission)

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's (12 March) big vote on Brexit in the UK parliament, as British MPs tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.

The opposition Labour party indicated it would vote against the accord.

"This evening's agreement with the European Commission does not contain anything approaching the changes [British prime minister] Theresa May promised parliament and whipped her MPs to vote for," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on M...

