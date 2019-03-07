Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker (l) with Manfred Weber. A February meeting between the outgoing EPP president and the EPP candidate to replace him took place without a written record from either side (Photo: European Commission)

'Big 3' EU candidates won't pledge lobbyist minutes

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The candidates from the three biggest EU political families to become the next European Commission president have all turned down an opportunity to commit to keeping recorded minutes of meetings with lobbyists if elected.

EUobserver asked the pan-European political families whether their candidates would commit to in principle have minutes created of their meetings with politicians and lobbyists, if they succeed Jean-Claude Juncker this year.

The question is relevant because in th...

