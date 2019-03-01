Ad
Giuseppe Conte (l) with Gennaro Vecchione in Rome on Thursday (Photo: governo.it)

Italian spy chief: EP election risks spike in racist violence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The coming EU elections posed "a real risk" of a spike in xenophobic violence, Italy's security services have said, but Italy's prime minister ignored the warning.

Gennaro Vecchione, the head of the Department of Information for Security (DIS), highlighted the threat in his presentation of an annual report in Rome alongside Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday (28 February).

There was "a real risk of an increase in episodes of intolerance towards foreigners" and viol...

