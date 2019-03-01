Italian spy chief: EP election risks spike in racist violence

The coming EU elections posed "a real risk" of a spike in xenophobic violence, Italy's security services have said, but Italy's prime minister ignored the warning.
Gennaro Vecchione, the head of the Department of Information for Security (DIS), highlighted the threat in his presentation of an annual report in Rome alongside Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday (28 February).
There was "a real risk of an increase in episodes of intolerance towards foreigners" and viol...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
