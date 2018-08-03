Mogherini Asia trip set to deepen EU security role

While others may be basking on the beach, Federica Mogherini, the EU's tireless, foreign policy chief, jets off to visit several Asian countries this week.

Although she has had to spend huge amounts of time trying to save the Iran nuclear deal, Mogherini understands how important Asia is for European prosperity.

The Asia-Pacific is the EU's biggest trade partner, with some €1.5 trillion in two-way trade in 2017 and over €800 billion of European FDI going to Asia in 2016. All proj...