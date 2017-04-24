Ad
Alexander Gauland (l) will be one of the leaders of the AfD party's election campaign. He's supported by MEP Beatrix von Storch (r) (Photo: Reuters)

Alternative for Germany party refuses to shun extreme right

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The anti-EU, anti-Islam party Alternative fuer Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD) rejected discussing a motion that aimed to move the party away from the extreme right at a party conference on Sunday (23 April).

The conference held in Cologne saw the party's co-leader, Frauke Petry, suffer a public defeat, media reported, bringing back memories of how she once came to power during an earlier display of public in-fighting.

AfD delegates did not want to discuss a motion put ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

