Pittella bid for EP chief threatens grand coalition

The leader of the European Parliament's socialist (S&D) group, Gianni Pittella, has joined the race to become the institution's next president.

The Italian politician announced his bid at a press conference on Wednesday (30 November), saying: "My candidacy is for change."

“We want to put an end to the blind austerity and the national selfishness that has degraded the EU. We want to put forward a vision based on left-wing ideas, principles and strategies as an alternative to those...