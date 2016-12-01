Ad
Gianni Pittella could go down in parliament's history as the man who ended the grand coalition between socialists and centre-right EPP.

Pittella bid for EP chief threatens grand coalition

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The leader of the European Parliament's socialist (S&D) group, Gianni Pittella, has joined the race to become the institution's next president.

The Italian politician announced his bid at a press conference on Wednesday (30 November), saying: "My candidacy is for change."

“We want to put an end to the blind austerity and the national selfishness that has degraded the EU. We want to put forward a vision based on left-wing ideas, principles and strategies as an alternative to those...

