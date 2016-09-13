Ad
A fish monger in the Dakhla, the part of Western Sahara occupied by Morocco. (Photo: David Stanley)

Morocco deals don't cover Western Sahara, EU lawyer says

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU-Morocco relations risk hitting another rough patch after a senior lawyer said that their trade treaties do not apply to Western Sahara, a disputed territory.

Advocate-general Melchior Wathelet set out his opinion to EU judges in Luxembourg on Tuesday (13 September).

He said that “neither the EU-Morocco association agreement nor the EU-Morocco agreement on the liberalisation of trade in agricultural and fishery products apply to Western Sahara” because “Western Sahara is not p...

