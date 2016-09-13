Ad
All eyes will be on Juncker on Wednesday as he reveals his ideas for restoring citizens' trust in the EU (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker's EU vision to focus on security

by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is to outline on Wednesday (14 September) in the European Parliament his vision on how the EU should look like after the UK voted to leave.

The state of the union speech - Juncker’s second - is seen as an attempt to calm restive voters who have expressed disenchantment with the EU by flocking to populists and abandoning mainstream parties.

The speech is expected to focus on security and defence, with Juncker to encourage member st...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

