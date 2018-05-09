Ad
euobserver
Manure and the digestive systems of ruminant livestock are an major source of methane emissions (Photo: Werktuigendagen Oudenaarde)

Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is in no rush to propose legislation tackling methane emissions, to the chagrin of left-wing members of the European Parliament.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas which is much more efficient in trapping heat than carbon dioxide (CO2). Its main source in the EU is from agriculture.

In combination with other sources of air pollution, methane can lead to ozone formation – which is not only bad for the environment, but also for human health.

In Decemb...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Tackling methane could be substantial climate fix
MEPs snub regulation of cow methane
MEPs adopt compromise air-pollution bill
Lobbyists play tug-of-war with MEPs on farm emissions
Manure and the digestive systems of ruminant livestock are an major source of methane emissions (Photo: Werktuigendagen Oudenaarde)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections