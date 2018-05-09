Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'

The European Commission is in no rush to propose legislation tackling methane emissions, to the chagrin of left-wing members of the European Parliament.

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas which is much more efficient in trapping heat than carbon dioxide (CO2). Its main source in the EU is from agriculture.

In combination with other sources of air pollution, methane can lead to ozone formation – which is not only bad for the environment, but also for human health.

In Decemb...