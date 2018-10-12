Polish veto blocks EU on rights of gays and Christians

Poland has vetoed an EU human rights statement on the grounds that it covered gay people but not Christians and Jews.
"We proposed that recognising the need to protect Christians and Jews against religious discrimination be put on an equal footing with protecting the rights of people with a different sexual orientation, migrant children, or women," the Polish justice ministry said on Thursday (11 October).
"Our .. proposal was not accepted by other delegations, so Poland decided t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
