Ad
euobserver
Over 80 percent of women said that they did not report violence by their partner, and over 50 per cent did not report non-partner violence to the authorities (Photo: European Parliament)

We need to tackle sexual violence in south-east Europe

EU Political
Opinion
by Thomas Greminger, VIENNA,

Women and girls in south-eastern and eastern Europe live in danger.

This is what a new survey published by the OSCE on Wednesday (6 March) ahead of International Women's Day tells us.

The survey is based on interviews with more than 15,000 women living in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Seven in 10 women interviewed said they ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Frustrated EU parliament staffers set up #Metoo blog
German, French MEPs tried to block #MeToo measure
Women shun EU-funded site for female entrepreneurs
Over 80 percent of women said that they did not report violence by their partner, and over 50 per cent did not report non-partner violence to the authorities (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections