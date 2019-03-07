We need to tackle sexual violence in south-east Europe

Women and girls in south-eastern and eastern Europe live in danger.
This is what a new survey published by the OSCE on Wednesday (6 March) ahead of International Women's Day tells us.
The survey is based on interviews with more than 15,000 women living in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine.
Seven in 10 women interviewed said they ...
Thomas Greminger is secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
