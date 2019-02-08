Corbyn's offer on Brexit was 'promising', Tusk tells May

EU council president Donald Tusk told British prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (7 February) that opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's offer could be a "promising way out" of the Brexit stalemate, an EU official said after Tusk met May in Brussels.

Corbyn, on Wednesday, set out in a letter to May his five demands for backing the government on the Brexit deal, including establishing a customs union with the EU and "close alignment" with the single market.

The EU has shown ...