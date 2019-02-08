Ad
euobserver
A special place in hell? Tusk welcomes May on Thursday in his office in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Corbyn's offer on Brexit was 'promising', Tusk tells May

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU council president Donald Tusk told British prime minister Theresa May on Thursday (7 February) that opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's offer could be a "promising way out" of the Brexit stalemate, an EU official said after Tusk met May in Brussels.

Corbyn, on Wednesday, set out in a letter to May his five demands for backing the government on the Brexit deal, including establishing a customs union with the EU and "close alignment" with the single market.

The EU has shown ...

