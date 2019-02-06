'Robin Hood' measure in CAP seems doomed

The national governments of the EU are mostly opposed to a proposal to redistribute farming subsidies from big to small farms, it emerged at a debate at the Brussels office of the Czech Republic on Tuesday (5 February).

According to Achim Irimescu, chairman of the special committee for agriculture during Romania's EU presidency, 23 of the 28 EU member states want the so-called 'capping' to be voluntary, rather than compulsory.

Irimescu said that capping would "definitely" be volun...