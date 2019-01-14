Macron and Le Pen compete for 'yellow vest' votes

French president Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen have both reached out to the 'yellow vest' movement ahead of EU elections.
Macron did it via a long (2,330 word) letter published in French newspapers on Monday (14 January), while Le Pen did it in a rabble-rousing speech on Saturday.
Macron's letter called for a "national debate" on reform over the next two months, leading to a new "contract for the nation" that he would draft by mid-April.
"This is how I...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.