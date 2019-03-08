The gender gap at EU elections

Women across Europe don't tend to vote as much in European elections, compared with men. That fact poses questions on the growing gender gap in both politics and representation in the European Parliament.
Data, based on the European parliament's 2014 post-electoral survey, found France was the worst culprit in terms of a voting gap between the sexes.
Some 11.6 percent fewer women in France voted than men in the EU elections, followed by Portugal (-11.3 percent) and Poland (-7.4 pe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
