The EU envoy to Bosnia, Swedish diplomat Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, called for "immediate explanation" into police arrests (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU sides with protests against Bosnian Serb chief

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats in Bosnia have voiced sympathy for protesters against lawlessness in the Serb entity ruled by Russian darling Milorad Dodik.

The protests were initiated back in March by a man, Davor Dragicevic, who claimed that his son, David, had been murdered by corrupt authorities.

Police in Republika Srpska, the Serb entity in the Bosnian federation, said David had drowned after getting drunk and high on drugs.

But Davor Dragicevic said his son's body showed signs of vio...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

