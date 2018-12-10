Anti-semitism 'disturbingly normalised' in Europe

Anti-semitism has become "disturbingly normalised" in Europe, as almost 40 percent of the European Jewish community is considering leaving their home countries because they no longer feel safe, according to a survey by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency published on Monday (10 December).
Nearly 90 percent of respondents said that anti-semitism has been on the rise since 2013.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
