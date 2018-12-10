Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Frans Timmermans said those who want to defend 'Christian' values should stay well away from anti-semitism (Photo: European Commission)

Anti-semitism 'disturbingly normalised' in Europe

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Anti-semitism has become "disturbingly normalised" in Europe, as almost 40 percent of the European Jewish community is considering leaving their home countries because they no longer feel safe, according to a survey by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency published on Monday (10 December).

Nearly 90 percent of respondents said that anti-semitism has been on the rise since 2013.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Orban and Netanyahu set aside anti-Semitism concerns
French and German leaders urge Jews to stay in Europe
Hatred is hatred: anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in EU spotlight
Major EU states report spike in anti-Semitic abuse
Commissioner Frans Timmermans said those who want to defend 'Christian' values should stay well away from anti-semitism (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections