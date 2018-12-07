From Malta to Poland: each EU state to have AI strategy

Each EU member state, big and small, should present a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) next year, according to a new European plan published on Friday (7 December).
"AI will be the main driver of economic and productivity growth and will contribute to the sustainability and viability of the industrial base in Europe," said the Coordinated Plan on the development and use of artificial intelligence made in Europe.
"Like the steam engine or electricity in the past, A...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here