Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, meeting refugees at the height of the migration crisis in 2015. (Photo: European Commission)

EU migration solutions are on the table - let's adopt them

Migration
Opinion
by Cross-party group of MEPs working on asylum and migration, Brussels,

There is a myth out there, pushed by those with no answers: Europe's migration "crisis" continues without solutions at an EU level.

It is wrong factually and politically.

First the facts. This year, we have seen around 100,000 irregular border crossings and just over 400,000 asylum applications so far - representing the lowest numbers in many years and an enormous drop from the peak of 1.8 million crossings and 1.3 million asy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Swedish election shows chaotic migration policies endanger liberal order
EU looks at Morocco and Tunisia to offload migrants
EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
Seehofer tells Merkel, Italy and Greece to solve migration row
EU commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, meeting refugees at the height of the migration crisis in 2015. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections