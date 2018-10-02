Finland's Stubb runs for Juncker job with jab at populists

Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb threw his hat into the race to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president on Tuesday (2 October), announcing he would run to be the 'Spitzenkandidat' for centre-right European People's Party (EPP) ahead of the European elections next May, and promising to take on populists and defend liberal values.
Stubb is the second candidate to announce his bid for the EPP's so-called 'lead candidate' (or Spitzenkandidat) to head the Europe...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
