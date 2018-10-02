Finland's Stubb runs for Juncker job with jab at populists

Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb threw his hat into the race to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as EU Commission president on Tuesday (2 October), announcing he would run to be the 'Spitzenkandidat' for centre-right European People's Party (EPP) ahead of the European elections next May, and promising to take on populists and defend liberal values.

