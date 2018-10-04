Ad
The '#MeTooEP blog' will be a platform for EU parliament staff to anonymously tell stories of sexual harassment (Photo: European Parliament)

Frustrated EU parliament staffers set up #Metoo blog

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A group of European Parliament employees have set up a website to publish stories from colleagues who have experienced sexual harassment – amidst frustration that the parliament is not improving the means of redress for vulnerable employees swiftly enough.

The website, in the form of a blog, is scheduled to launch next week, on 9 October.

"The objective is to shed light on what is really going on," said Anni Hirvela, assistant to liberal MEP Ange...

