Macron: "Partner with whom Europe built the post-war multilateral order seems to be turning its back" (Photo: elysee.fr)

EU needs to stand apart from US, France and Germany say

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Germany have reiterated calls for Europe to reduce its military and financial dependence on the US.

The EU needed "strategic autonomy" on defence in times when the US had "turned its back" on its old ally, French president Emmanuel Macron said in Paris on Monday (27 August)

It also needed financial "autonomy" to avoid US pressure on European companies, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said the same day.

"We need strategic autonomy and defence to respond to n...

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

