The ExxonMobil dinner was held in the restaurant of the exclusive De Warande club in Brussels, next to the US embassy (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Exclusive

Revealed: ExxonMobil's private dinner with Cyprus' top EU brass

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Oil and gas firm ExxonMobil recently hosted Cypriot MEPs, Cyprus' highest EU diplomat and EU commissioner Christos Stylianides at a dinner in a private club in Brussels, to inform them about its offshore drilling plans near Cyprus.

However, no record was made of what was said at the out-of-hours private event, causing concern for campaigners on the question of the EU's transparency and accountability on meetings with lobbyists.

The dinner, held in April, was confirmed by all parti...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

