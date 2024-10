Despite Brexit and new priorities, it is important to keep EU funds for all regions - rich and poor - argues EU regions commissioner Corina Cretu in an interview with EUobserver. But more controls, including a link to rule of law issues, are part of the discussion.

How would you define what the EU is trying to achieve in the European regions with its cohesion policies?

Corina Cretu: As commissioner for regional policy, I'm responsible for 276 regions from 28 countries. It...