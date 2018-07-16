EU and China agree on words, not yet on action

EU-China relations took a symbolic step forward in Beijing on Monday (16 July) when leaders agreed on a joint statement that includes trade and climate issues - something they failed to achieve a year ago at a previous summit in Brussels.

"A lot of common ground has been reached," Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang said after meeting European Commission and Council presidents Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

Amid EU recriminations that European companies are discriminated again...