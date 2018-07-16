Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk and Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang (c) face-to-face in Beijing (Photo: European Commission)

EU and China agree on words, not yet on action

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU-China relations took a symbolic step forward in Beijing on Monday (16 July) when leaders agreed on a joint statement that includes trade and climate issues - something they failed to achieve a year ago at a previous summit in Brussels.

"A lot of common ground has been reached," Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang said after meeting European Commission and Council presidents Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk.

Amid EU recriminations that European companies are discriminated again...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Let's not be 'naive' with Chinese partner, says senior MEP
EU and China edge closer in Trump's 'America First' world
MEPs tell Chinese ambassador of concerns on trade
China: work together for a better globalisation
Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk and Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang (c) face-to-face in Beijing (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections